Earthquake off coast of Washington recorded at 4.1 magnitude

A 4.1 magnitude earthquake hit off the coast of Washington on Tuesday afternoon. (United States Geological Survey’s website)

A 4.1 magnitude earthquake hit the west coast of B.C. on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the United States Geological Survey’s website, the earthquake was 435.2 kilometres away from Victoria, off the coast of Washington at approximately 4:25 p.m.

The earthquake’s depth was recorded at 10 kilometres in the Cascadia Basin, along the Juan de Fuca Ridge.

Zero people have reported feeling the quake.

 

