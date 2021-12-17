An earthquake on Friday, Dec. 17 around 4:16 a.m. woke residents and wasreportedly felt across Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland. (USGS map)

Earthquake jolts Vancouver Island early Friday morning

Shock recorded 17.3k deep off Salt Spring Island

Residents on Vancouver Island woke to an earthquake shortly after 4 a.m. Friday.

The early morning shake was reported 17.3 km deep and 12 km northeast of Ganges, off the east coast of Vancouver Island, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Online reports show people feeling the rumble up and down Vancouver Island and as far as the Lower Mainland.

Earthquake

