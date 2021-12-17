Earthquake jolts Vancouver Island early Friday morning

An earthquake on Friday, Dec. 17 around 4:16 a.m. woke residents and wasreportedly felt across Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland. (USGS map)

Residents on Vancouver Island woke to an earthquake shortly after 4 a.m. Friday.

The early morning shake was reported 17.3 km deep and 12 km northeast of Ganges, off the east coast of Vancouver Island, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Online reports show people feeling the rumble up and down Vancouver Island and as far as the Lower Mainland.

Yes, if you were just woken up by a rumble and a shake; that was an earthquake. It’s quakes like this that give us reminders to #beprepared. For more information on how to get prepared see our website https://t.co/rYyOU6uDOj #CSaan pic.twitter.com/QcEX6g9rfv — Central Saanich Fire (@CSaanichFire) December 17, 2021

Earthquake