Early sailings full for BC Ferries between Vancouver, Victoria

Nanaimo sailings slower for Thursday morning runs

It’s a busy day for ferry passengers with the Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay 7 a.m. sailing is 100 per cent full and the 9 a.m. sailing is 87 per cent full as of 6:30 a.m.

READ ALSO: High of 24 C for Thursday

The Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen 7 a.m. sailing is 100 per cent full as well and the 9 a.m. sailing is 79 per cent full.

Duke Point to Tsawwassen’s 7:45 a.m. sailing is 35 per cent full and the 10:15 a.m. sailing is 39 per cent full.

READ ALSO: Saanich raises concerns over cyclist safety for bus-lane design

Departure Bay to Horseshoe Bay’s 8:25 a.m. sailing is 28 per cent full and the 10:40 a.m. sailing is 35 per cent full.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Loving, generous’ pastor, father identified as South Surrey border-crash victim
Next story
Health Canada changes cannabis licensing process in bid to cut wait times

Just Posted

Cloverdale’s Challenger Baseball program searches for more volunteers

Group of Cloverdale baseball players is looking for buddies to play with

UPDATE: RCMP ‘confident’ public is safe after threat closes down KPU campuses

All five campuses were evacuated after a threat was made against KPU

White Rock man haunted by identity theft

Brighton MacDonald was handcuffed roadside last week – two years after his ID was stolen

BLOG: ‘Haida Gwaii is a celebration of life and love’

Earl Marriott Secondary students share cultural adventure of Haida Gwaii

Surrey won’t reveal highrise that fails to meet building code standards

City of Surrey citing ‘confidentiality reasons’

VIDEO: Takaya, the lone wolf that roams two B.C. islands, spotted on beach

Coastal wolf captured while trotting along beach by Vancouver Island tourism company

5 to start your day

Threat targeting KPU shuts down campuses, woman finds scorpion in her Vancouver kitchen and more

Berry sisters murder trial: defence draws comparison to unsolved Vancouver Island slashing

Woman attacked in her home less than a kilometre away from Andrew Berry’s apartment

Early sailings full for BC Ferries between Vancouver, Victoria

Nanaimo sailings slower for Thursday morning runs

B.C. to release reports on money laundering by organized crime in real estate

This follows last June’s report on dirty money in casinos by former RCMP deputy commissioner Peter German

Canadians less certain about cannabis in wake of legalization: survey

Research suggests support for legalization has dropped to 50.1 per cent from 68.6 per cent in 2017

VIDEO: Raiders edge out Vancouver Giants 1-0 in Game 4 of the finals

The east vs. west rivalry for the WHL 2019 title could be decided during Game 5 Friday in Langley

VIDEO: Evacuation ordered after suspicious devices found in Langley

Explosives disposal unit called to Aldergrove business

Charges considered after thousands of nails spill from truck onto Sea to Sky Highway

The driver could be charged under the Motor Vehicle Act

Most Read