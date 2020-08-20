The fire at the townhouse complex on Fraser Crescent in Mission severely damaged at least four units. Facebook photos.

Early-morning fire rips through townhouse complex in Mission

Several suites damaged, Mission firefighters still on scene

Several suites were severely damaged in an early-morning fire that ripped through a townhouse complex in Mission.

The fire occurred around 1 a.m., Aug. 20, and the flames spread to at least four units at the Fraser Crescent complex.

The Mission firefighters were reportedly on scene very quickly, and are still present at the building.

The exact cause of the fire is unknown at this time. The Record has reached to the Mission Fire Rescue Service for more details.

Updates coming.

RELATED: Body discovered inside burnt building in Mission, arson suspected

RELATED: Building at Mission summer camp destroyed in fire, RCMP say arson suspected

fireMission

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Opposition parties decry black ink in WE documents, allege continuing coverup
Next story
Federal prosecutors receive new guideline for minor drug offences

Just Posted

White Rock craftsman riding the wave of the ukulele revival

Steve Goodall’s hand-crafted instruments are growing in popularity

Surrey man charged with attempting to smuggle 90 kg of meth into Canada

Steven Andrew Golding, 64, is scheduled to make first court appearance Sept. 14

Surrey SAFE anti-gang family program seeing results

Its ultimate goal is to help 4,700 at-risk children by the end of its five-year funding cycle

Fraser Health warns again of possible COVID-19 exposure at Surrey hookah lounge

Authority says latest exposure dates are Aug. 7 to 9

Elektra choir’s new ‘Fire Flowers’ offers ‘intimate and hopeful’ sounds, Surrey director says

Online-only release of choir’s 17th collection of music

B.C. ramps up COVID-19 testing as active cases near 800

A further 2,452 people are under active public health monitoring due to possible exposures

World’s largest free-span temporary bridge built in northern B.C. for pipeline construction

Coastal GasLink in partnership with Nak’azdli Whut’en developed this bridge.

Cooler weather could help fight 1,400 hectare fire in Okanagan

More than 300 people remain on an evacuation order in Penticton

Operator charged in death of ‘Baby Mac’ at unlicensed Vancouver daycare

Macallan Saini died at an unlicensed and unregistered daycare in East Vancouver

Boy, 5, killed by falling tree during hike in Chilliwack

RCMP and BC Coroners Service are in the early phases of investigating the incident

Federal government to join assessment of Teck coal mine expansion in B.C.

Contamination was a main concern of eight interveners who asked Ottawa to assist B.C. in reviewing the expansion

CRA resumes online services with new security features after cyberattacks

All individuals affected by the cybersecurity breaches will receive a letter from the CRA

Early-morning fire rips through townhouse complex in Mission

Several suites damaged, Mission firefighters still on scene

Motte tallies 2 as Canucks rally for 4-3 NHL playoff win over Blues

Vancouver takes 3-2 series lead over St. Louis

Most Read