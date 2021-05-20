Early morning fire destroys Surrey blueberry farm

‘No amount of water could put out that size of a fire,’ says assistant chief

An early morning fire has levelled a Surrey blueberry farm.

It happened at around 2 a.m. at a farm in the 5000-block of Colebrook Road, east of 152nd Street. No injuries have been reported.

Assistant fire Chief Ben Dirksen said crews were met “by a large barn structure that was fully involved, with three other outbuildings which were also involved in fire.”

“They focused their firefighting efforts in protecting the home that was on the property,” Dirksen said, noting two people who had been inside the home were not injured in the blaze.

“There really is… no amount of water that could put out that size of a fire.”

As the farm is located in a no-water area, the firefighting response included five water trucks to protect the home. Crews laid 2,000 feet of hose to connect to a hydrant for supply to help extinguish the fire, Dirksen said.

A total of 32 firefighters responded to the blaze. As of just before 9 a.m., 16 remained on scene dealing with hot spots. An excavator was brought in to help lift debris to locate and extinguish those areas.

Dirksen said cause of the fire is under investigation, and that an investigator will be on site today once the fire is out.

Commuters should avoid the area and stick to Highway 10 as Colebrook Road is shut down from west of 152nd Street to King George Boulevard “for the better part of the morning.”

