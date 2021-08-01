Early morning fire destroys Langley house

) Fire ripped through a vacant house in the 2600 block 208th St in Langley Sunday morning. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times) ) Fire ripped through a vacant house in the 2600 block 208th St in Langley Sunday morning. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times)
) Fire ripped through a vacant house in the 2600 block 208th St in Langley Sunday morning. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times) ) Fire ripped through a vacant house in the 2600 block 208th St in Langley Sunday morning. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times)
) Fire ripped through a vacant house in the 2600 block 208th St in Langley Sunday morning. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times) ) Fire ripped through a vacant house in the 2600 block 208th St in Langley Sunday morning. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times)
) Fire ripped through a vacant house in the 2600 block 208th St in Langley Sunday morning. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times) ) Fire ripped through a vacant house in the 2600 block 208th St in Langley Sunday morning. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times)
) Fire ripped through a vacant house in the 2600 block 208th St in Langley Sunday morning. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times) ) Fire ripped through a vacant house in the 2600 block 208th St in Langley Sunday morning. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times)
) Fire ripped through a vacant house in the 2600 block 208th St in Langley Sunday morning. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times) ) Fire ripped through a vacant house in the 2600 block 208th St in Langley Sunday morning. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times)
) Fire ripped through a vacant house in the 2600 block 208th St in Langley Sunday morning. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times) ) Fire ripped through a vacant house in the 2600 block 208th St in Langley Sunday morning. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times)
) Fire ripped through a vacant house in the 2600 block 208th St in Langley Sunday morning. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times) ) Fire ripped through a vacant house in the 2600 block 208th St in Langley Sunday morning. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Fire ripped through a vacant house in the 2600 block of 208th St. in Langley Sunday morning.

Around 2 a.m. crews arrived to find the single-story house fully engulfed with flames shooting through the roof.

A second alarm was called, bringing additional firefighters to the scene.

The home was surrounded by trees and one of several structures on the property.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the home and prevent it from spreading.

Neighbors said the property had been recently sold.

No word on a cause yet.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Fire at Willowbrook Mall parking lot forces evacuation

READ ALSO: Willoughby Fire: The aftermath of the inferno in Langley

Is there more to the story? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fireLangley

Previous story
70 lightning strikes in Harrison Hot Springs as firefighters battle six Saturday wildfires
Next story
Firefighters battle seven lightning-caused wildfires in Harrison Lake area

Just Posted

Helicopters fly past the Tremont Creek wildfire as it burns on the mountains above Ashcroft, B.C., on Friday, July 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Air quality advisory due to wildfire smoke issued for Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley

Sources CEO David Young at the 2019 ‘Enchanted’ Sources gala. (Brian Giebelhaus photo)
Sources annual gala to return in hybrid format

The Cloverdale Reporter’s annual ‘Best of Cloverdale’ contest is looking to honour the best of what our community has to offer.
The ‘Best of Cloverdale’ contest returns Aug. 1

Jen and Bill Haggerty stand outside their record shop, Elevated Music, in Cloverdale. The Haggertys opened the store nearly a year ago and are holding a one-year anniversary celebration and sale at the store Aug. 14. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Elevated Music to celebrate its one-year anniversary with special record sale