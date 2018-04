A pickup truck rolled over in the multi-vehicle crash at north end of the bridge

The scene of a rollover crash on the Alex Fraser Bridge Tuesday morning. (Photos by Shane Mackichan)

A rollover crash on the Alex Fraser Bridge early Tuesday morning had traffic snarled.

It happened around 5 a.m., northbound, at the north end of the bridge.

A Black Press freelancer at the scene said a pickup truck rolled over in the multi-vehicle crash, which led to the closure of two lanes for about 90 minutes.

It caused “huge traffic back-ups,” according to the freelancer.

No major injuries have yet been reported.