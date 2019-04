At 6:36 a.m., traffic was blocked in all directions

Traffic camera image shows the scene of a crash at 104th Avenue and 144th Street on April 12 at 6:39 a.m. (Photo: Surrey Traffic Management Centre)

An early morning crash at 104th Avenue and 144th Street is expected to cause traffic delays this morning.

ALERT: MVA at 104 Ave & 144 all directions blocked use alternate route #SurreyBC ^ts — Surrey Traffic (@SurreyTraffic) April 12, 2019

The City of Surrey’s Traffic Management Centre advised on Twitter that as of 6:36 a.m., traffic was blocked in all directions.

Motorists are advised to use other routes.

The Now-Leader has contacted Surrey RCMP for more details on the collision.

More to come.