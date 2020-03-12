Surrey RCMP closed down a portion of 64th Avenue on Thursday afternoon after a dramatic crash involving a dump truck and a car with four people inside, including two children. (Photo: Twitter @Audrey Lobato)

Crash

Dump truck lands on vehicle with children inside, Surrey police say

RCMP say 64th Avenue is closed for ‘extended period’ between 144th Street and 146th Street

A dramatic crash that resulted in a dump truck landing on top of a vehicle with children inside has closed a portion of 64th Avenue in Surrey Thursday afternoon.

Surrey RCMP say it happened at 2:35 p.m. in the 14400-block of 64th Avenue. Police say a dump truck ended up on top of another vehicle, which had four people inside, including two children.

As of 3:30 p.m., police were still on scene. All parties remained at scene and are co-operating with police.

There is no word of any injuries.

RCMP say 64th Avenue is closed between 144th Street and 146th Street in both directions. Residents are asked to avoid the area, which may remain closed for an “extended period.”

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, if you wish to make an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.

More to come.


beau.simpson@surreynowleader.com
Surrey

