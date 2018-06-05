Dump truck crushes worker to death in North Vancouver

The incident happened Tuesday morning near Handsworth Road and Timberline Place

A 24-year-old man is dead after he was crushed by a dump truck on a North Vancouver construction site.

The incident happened at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday near Handsworth Road and Timberline Place.

RCMP said the Vancouver man was working close to the truck when he was knocked down and crushed. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A number of agencies are investigating the death, including WorksSafe BC and BC Coroners Service.

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

