PHOTOS: Dump truck, car collide in South Surrey

A tow truck works to pull a dump truck from a ditch at 176 Street and 40 Avenue, following a two-vehicle incident Tuesday (Jan. 19) afternoon. (Aaron Hinks photo) Two people were sent to hospital Tuesday after a morning collision near the 40 Avenue and 176 Street intersection. (Aaron Hinks photo) Two people were sent to hospital Tuesday after a morning collision near the 40 Avenue and 176 Street intersection. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of 176 Street and 40 Avenue Tuesday (Jan. 19) morning, following a two-vehicle incident that sent a dump truck into a roadside ditch.

According to reports from the scene, 176 Street remained blocked to traffic in both directions as of 2 p.m., as crews work to clear the aftermath.

Surrey RCMP Cpl. Joanie Sidhu said police were alerted to the collision by Surrey Fire Services at approximately 11 a.m.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Sidhu said, adding investigation is underway to determine exactly what transpired and why.

The dump truck could be seen jack-knifed in the northbound lane, while the vehicle – a Mazda – was in the southbound lane. Visible damage could be seen to the rear of the Mazda.

Early indications are that impairment was not a factor, Sidhu said.

The intersection is the same one where, in 2019, a fatal collision sparked calls for action.

Area residents at that time suggested changes ranging from a median to prevent motorists travelling eastbound on 40 Avenue from turning north onto 176 Street, to a traffic light, while officials with the transportation ministry said a review was underway “for opportunities to improve safety at the intersection.”

In September, ministry officials said designs to improve safety were in the works, with the project to be funded by the ministry and improvements looking to be completed by spring 2021.

– with files from Aaron Hinks

