Duct tape covers a pothole on a Cloverdale street. (Photo: twitter.com/paradeguy)

Duct tape covers a pothole on a Cloverdale street. (Photo: twitter.com/paradeguy)

Duct-taped pothole on Surrey street has held for 15 days as ‘temporary’ repair

In mid-May, Surrey city hall said ‘all potholes will be filled by June 1’

The pain of potholes is real for drivers in Surrey, but apparently one Red Green-endorsed fix helps flatten those nasty road blemishes.

In Cloverdale, silver duct tape has been a “temporary” repair for one pothole on a street used for the recent rodeo bed races on May 19, on 176A between 57 Avenue and 58 Avenue.

“For safety reasons they filled the pothole and used duct tape,” reported Paul Orazietti, executive director of Cloverdale Business Improvement Association.

On Friday (June 3), Orazietti tweeted an update.

“15 days later and duct tape still works on temporary pothole repair in Cloverdale!” he posted from his @Paradeguy account.

Orazietti first tweeted about the duct-taped pothole on May 27.

• RELATED: 4,000 pothole-repair requests: City plans for repairs to be finished by June 1.

In mid-May, Surrey city hall said “all potholes will be filled by June 1” after crews received more than twice the usual requests in a season.

“The unusually long & cold winter resulted in 4,000 requests for pothole repair–more than twice a typical season,” tweeted the City of Surrey.

In January, Ray Kerr, the city’s manager of engineering operations, said the city has budgeted $1.45 million for pothole repairs – which is separate from the winter maintenance budget – for 2022.

with files from Lauren Collins


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

CloverdaleDrivingSurrey

Previous story
Man taken to hospital after reportedly being beaten with a stick at Nanaimo park
Next story
Evacuation alerts, flood watch, stream advisories as B.C. braces for rain, snow melt

Just Posted

Duct tape covers a pothole on a Cloverdale street. (Photo: twitter.com/paradeguy)
Duct-taped pothole on Surrey street has held for 15 days as ‘temporary’ repair

A scene featuring Camil Dubuc (left) in "HRT Abduction," a 25-minute "concept" movie executive-produced by Dubuc, the founder and operator of Surrey-based Genesis Security.
With ‘HRT Abduction,’ Surrey security company boss ventures into action-movie world

TEASER PHOTO
Sketch of mystery man who fell from Pattullo Bridge released by Surrey RCMP

Four Winds Brewing is hosting its fourth annual Cheers for Children fundraiser concert benefiting Reach Child Youth Development Society on June 17, 2022. Pictured, left to right, are Four Winds co-owner Adam Mills, Reach Society development manager Kristin Bibbs, Four Winds creative director Justin Longoz and Southlands destination manager Christine Grange. (Reach Child & Youth Development Society photo)
Cheers for Children concert to benefit Delta kids with extra needs