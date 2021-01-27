Some of the fake gold sold by con artists in B.C. RCMP said there have been reports of the scam in Richmond, Coquitlam, Burnaby, Langley and New Westminster from Jan. 17 through Jan. 22 (RCMP)

Some of the fake gold sold by con artists in B.C. RCMP said there have been reports of the scam in Richmond, Coquitlam, Burnaby, Langley and New Westminster from Jan. 17 through Jan. 22 (RCMP)

‘Dubai gold’ scam is back in the Lower Mainland

If someone offers to sell gold jewelry at a bargain, it’s probably fake, police warn

The fake gold scam has resurfaced in B.C.

That’s where people climing to be from a wealthy country, often Dubai, claim they need cash and offer to sell their gold jewelry at a bargain price.

They are almost certainly not from Dubai and the gold is fake.

Lower Mainland District RCMP have received reports of the scam in Langley, Richmond, Coquitlam, Burnaby, and New Westminster from Jan. 17 through Jan. 22.

Similar incidents were reported widely in November and in the southeastern part of the province last summer.

READ ALSO: Gold scammers take $500 from Langley man

The Real Time Intelligence Centre British Columbia (RTIC-BC) identified this most recent pattern, said RTIC Inspector Vaz Kassam.

“In this instance, RTIC provided the information to frontline officers through our daily bulletin once we made the links,” Kassam said.

“This provides frontline officers with actionable intelligence to advance investigations.”

This scam normally involves a couple — either a man and a woman or two men — described as middle eastern or claiming to be from Dubai.

They travel in a vehicle and will approach people randomly on the street, at gas stations, bus stops or parking lots, telling them they have fallen on hard times and need to raise money to get home.

They then offer to sell the victim valuable gold jewelry, which is fake, in exchange for cash.

READ MORE: Lost wallet and fake gold: con artist strikes in Langley

In some instances, the suspects have successfully talked unsuspecting victims into giving them cash. In these most recent incidents, the victims turned over $790 in cash.

They’ve been seen in vehicles with licence plates from Quebec, Alberta and BC, usually rental cars.

Anyone with any information or were a victim of this crime, please contact your local police or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-Tips (8477).

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Bashaw RCMPLangleyScams

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. couple who travelled to Yukon for COVID vaccine ineligible for 2nd dose until summer
Next story
Auschwitz survivors mark anniversary of liberation online amid pandemic

Just Posted

Surrey Council Chambers. (File photo)
Surrey council approves $420,570 in grants for local arts, culture groups

This happened at Monday night’s council meeting, to cover 2021

Surrey native Dylan Kinley, shown here with the Douglas College Royals, has signed with the UFV Cascades. (Douglas Royals photo)
UFV Cascades sign Surrey native Dylan Kinley

Tweedsmuir grad, Douglas Royals star joins Abbotsford-based team for 2021-22

Surrey City Hall. (File photo)
OUR VIEW: Surrey’s public hearings are for being heard

Surrey public hearings of late have been devolving into something less than intended

Surrey-raised actor Michael Coleman in some of the roles he’s played since the mid-1990s. (submitted photo)
Chat with Robin Williams helped send Surrey’s Coleman into world of acting

‘For me, it was a game-changer,’ says co-founder of Story Institute acting school

Friends and family of Paul Prestbakmo (from left: Barbara Calder, Leah Charles, Jimmy Slater, Angela Prestbakmo and Liz Prestbakmo) gather outside Surrey Provincial Court on Tuesday (Jan. 26, 2021). (Tracy Holmes photo)
South Surrey murder victim stabbed 42 times: pathologist

RCMP digital-evidence specialist also among witnesses

Dr. Penny Ballem, a former deputy health minister, discusses her role in leading B.C.’s COVID-19 vaccination program, at the B.C. legislature, Jan. 22, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. holds steady with 407 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

14 deaths, no new outbreaks in the health care system

B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks at B.C. legislature on the province’s mass vaccination plan for COVID-19, Jan. 22, 2021. (B.C. government)
COVID-19 quarantine not an option for B.C., John Horgan says

Apres-ski parties increase risk, not interprovincial travel

Worker at Swartz Bay terminal on Monday, January 20, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)
Former BC Ferries employee alleges he was fired because of his race

Imraan Goondiwala has been granted a BC Human Rights Tribunal hearing

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Some of the fake gold sold by con artists in B.C. RCMP said there have been reports of the scam in Richmond, Coquitlam, Burnaby, Langley and New Westminster from Jan. 17 through Jan. 22 (RCMP)
‘Dubai gold’ scam is back in the Lower Mainland

If someone offers to sell gold jewelry at a bargain, it’s probably fake, police warn

(Jason Christopher/Facebook)
VIDEO: Prince George RCMP looking for driver after ‘dangerous’ stunt at high school

Viral video has been viewed more than 130,000 times

Rodney and Ekaterina Baker have been ticketed and charged under the Yukon’s Civil Emergency Measures Act for breaking isolation requirements in order to sneak into a vaccine clinic and receive Moderna vaccine doses in Beaver Creek. (Facebook/Submitted)
B.C. couple who travelled to Yukon for COVID vaccine ineligible for 2nd dose until summer

The province is ensuring those eligible to receive the vaccine get the second shot within 42 days

(File)
Mask dispute in court leaves Vancouver cop with broken leg

Man allegedly refused to put on a mask and resisted arrest

(Kraft Dinner/Twitter)
Kraft Dinner launches candy-flavoured mac and cheese just in time for Valentine’s Day

Sweet and cheesy treat will be here just in time for the cheesiest holiday of the year

Most Read