Drugs, weapons, cash seized in Newton

Two men and two women were arrested but charges have not been laid

Surrey Mounties say they’ve seized a “stash” of illicit drugs, weapons and more than $15,300 in cash from a residence in Newton.

Corporal Joanie Sidhu said the April 28 seizure, from a residence in the 6000-block of 140th Street, flowed from a Surrey RCMP Community Response Unit investigation that began on March 27.

She said police seized over $15,000 Canadians and $275 in U.S. cash, as well as knives, swords, an air-soft gun and alleged drug trafficking paraphernalia. “Suspected illicit drugs in various quantities including methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine and pills were also seized from the residence,” Sidhu said.

Two men and two women were arrested and released pending further investigation. “No charges have been laid at this time.”


surrey rcmp

