Seizure of drugs, guns from Surrey basement suite ‘really hits home,’ police say

Surrey Mounties say they seized two guns and thousands of doses of suspected fentanyl after executing a search warrant at a home in the Bear Creek area.

A “property representative” called police Sept. 11 after discovering the stuff in an unoccupied basement suite in the 14200-block of 87A Avenue, according to a Surrey RCMP news release posted Friday (Sept. 17).

Police later found a 9mm semi-automatic handgun, a fully automatic carbine rifle, ammunition and 358 grams of suspected fentanyl, or 3,580 doses.

“The suspected fentanyl was packaged in a way that is consistent with street-level drug trafficking,” police say.

“This year in B.C. more than 1,000 people have lost their lives due to illicit drug toxicity,” stated Cpl. Vanessa Munn, Surrey RCMP media relations officer.

“358 grams of fentanyl may not sound like much, but when you consider that 2 milligrams is a potentially lethal dose, it really hits home how significant even small drug seizures really are. We encourage anyone who is suffering from addiction to seek help from their healthcare provider, and if you are using, never use alone.”

With the investigation ongoing, police ask anyone with information about this seizure to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477, or visit www.solvecrime.ca.



Surrey RCMP seized two guns and thousands of doses of suspected fentanyl after executing a search warrant in an unoccupied basement suite in the 14200-block of 87A Avenue. (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout)