Drugs, firearms, cash seized from South Surrey residence

Guns seized by Surrey RCMP this month from a residence in the 16200-block of 28 Ave. (Surrey RCMP photo)

Investigation in Whalley led police to home in 16200-block of 28 Avenue

An investigation into alleged street-level drug trafficking firearms offences in Whalley last month has resulted in Surrey RCMP seizing firearms, drugs and cash from a South Surrey residence.

On Wednesday, the Surrey RCMP announced that on May 18, a male related to the residence was arrested and found to be in possession of 8.8 grams of methamphetamine, seven grams of fentanyl, $895 in cash and a Karambit knife, which is a considered a prohibited weapon.

A day later, the RCMP’s drug unit executed a search warrant on a home in the 16200-block of 28 Avenue. Four people were located inside and arrested. They were later released pending further investigation, police said.

Items seized during a search of the home included $16,140; 223 grams of fentanyl; 1.7 grams of caffeine; a 20 gauge semi-automatic shotgun with loaded double magazine; a loaded M4 .223 Carbine assault rifle; a 45-calibre Colt pistol; a 9-mm pistol; and a 32-calibre pistol with a loaded magazine.

The South Surrey residence was identified through the investigation in Whalley, the release notes.

“Surrey RCMP is strategically targeting the people who put our community at risk by engaging in the drug trade and the violence that accompanies it,” said Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn.

“Through targeting those individuals we continue to take illicit drugs and illegal firearms off the streets.”

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. To make an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.



