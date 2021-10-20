Drugs, cash, vehicle seized in South Surrey: police

‘Proactive patrols’ led to Oct. 8 arrests, seizures

Police say drugs, cash and a vehicle were seized during patrols Oct. 8, 2021 in South Surrey. (Surrey RCMP photo)

Police say ‘proactive patrols’ earlier this month in South Surrey led officers to seize drugs, cash and a vehicle.

According to a news release issued Wednesday (Oct. 20), the seizure was made after officers with the Community Response Unit “observed what was believed to be a drug trafficking transaction between the driver of a vehicle and a man on foot” in the 3000-block of 152 Street.

The incident occurred at 5 p.m. on Oct. 8.

A roadside traffic stop resulted in the arrest of two individuals – a 27-year-old Surrey man and a 25-year-old New Westminster woman, both of whom were released at the scene, the release continues.

Police seized 151 oxycodone pills, 51 morphine pills and 21 grams of cocaine, which had been packaged for street-level sale. As well, the vehicle and $4,685 in cash were seized, the release adds.

“Disrupting illegal drug distribution networks within the community is one of our strategic objectives,” Const. Sarbjit Kaur Sangha said in the release. “The Community Response Unit is one of our units that actively works to target drug trafficking in our city.

“This is just one of many investigations that highlights Surrey RCMP’s ongoing commitment to serving our community.”

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the detachment at 604-599-0502.


