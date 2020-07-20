Correctional Service of Canada dog Gustave found a backpack with with illegal drugs, balloons and a football in a field outside Kent Institution in Agassiz on July 5, 2020. (RCMP)

Drug dogs stop Surrey man from sneaking contraband into Kent Institution

Lucy and Gustave find suspect hiding in the grass and a backpack with cocaine, meth, balloons, a football

Two dogs helped stymie a plot to smuggle drugs into Kent Institution in Agassiz two weeks ago.

Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) dog Gustave found a backpack with meth, cocaine, balloons, a football and other contraband near the maximum security prison a day after RCMP police service dog Lucy found a suspect hiding in the grass.

In the evening of July 5, Agassiz RCMP received a report from CSC of a person acting suspiciously in the 4700-block of Cemetery Road near Kent Institution.

Agassiz RCMP front line officers supported by the Lower Mainland District Integrated Police Dog Section (IPDS) cordoned off the area as police combed a field for the person.

• RELATED: Abbotsford’s Matsqui prison beefing up security against contraband

• RELATED: Meth and other items with a prison value of $82,000 seized at Abbotsford jail

Lucy found a 25-year-old man from Surrey hiding in the grass, and he was taken into custody, and later released.

The next day, CSC dog Gustave searched the field and found a backpack linked to the suspect containing methamphetamine, cocaine, cannabis, tobacco, SIM cards and items consistent with the smuggling of contraband into the institution, including balloons and a football.

Evidence will be forwarded to the BC Prosecution Service for their assessment of criminal charges.

“The Correction Service of Canada is heightening measures to prevent contraband from entering its institutions in order to help ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone,” said Ish Singh, A/Assistant Warden Management Services CSC. “This seizure is a result of the close partnership we have with the Agassiz RCMP and the vigilance of our staff, which allowed us to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband into our institution.”

“This is another example of the Agassiz RCMP working in conjunction with our correctional service partners to keep contraband and illicit drugs out of the correctional intuitions,” Agassiz RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Mike Sargent said.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
editor@theprogress.com

@TheProgress
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Correctional Service of Canada dog Gustave found a backpack with with illegal drugs, balloons and a football in a field outside Kent Institution in Agassiz on July 5, 2020. (RCMP)

Previous story
American bullfrogs have the potential to wreak havoc in B.C. watersheds
Next story
ICBC moves to appointment-based system for all in-office driver services

Just Posted

Cloverdale’s truck museum to reopen

BC Vintage Truck Museum set to open to public July 25

Surrey man charged with 17 counts of mail theft

Corporal Joanie Sidhu said the crimes Nickolas Kelly is alleged to have committed occurred in ‘multiple Lower Mainland jurisdictions’

Drug dogs stop Surrey man from sneaking contraband into Kent Institution

Lucy and Gustave find suspect hiding in the grass and a backpack with cocaine, meth, balloons, a football

‘Everyone is very excited to get going’ says Surrey Eagles GM of BCHL’s planned return

BC Hockey League announces Dec. 1 start date for 2020/’21 season

Long-term psychological impact of COVID-19 a concern for kids and parents, experts say

Part 3: Health professionals promote ‘meaningful connections’ to co-regulate stressful environments

Rules on nicotine content, advertising, flavours for vaping come into effect in B.C.

Previously announced measures aimed at reducing vaping among youth

Abbotsford Police officer remains on life support after assault in Nelson

Const. Allan Young, 55, was critically injured in incident on July 16

Accused in Langley triple murder appears in court

Kia Ebrahimian’s lawyer says she hasn’t been able to meet with her client in person yet

B.C.’s COVID-19 deficit could go deeper than $12.5 billion

Scenarios suggest $15 billion or ‘more optimistic’ $10 billion

ICBC moves to appointment-based system for all in-office driver services

Services include licence renewals, knowledge tests, tickets

American bullfrogs have the potential to wreak havoc in B.C. watersheds

Fraser Valley Conservancy helping folks to ID native frogs around them and improve habitat

Thousands of lives on hold as immigration system remains largely shut down

Thousands of families are separated amid travel and movement restrictions during the pandemic

First case of COVID-19 reported on Haida Gwaii: Haida Nation

Community members notified of possible exposure; Old Massett Village Council recommends curfew

Feds order supplies to give two doses of COVID-19 vaccine when it’s ready

There are almost two dozen vaccines in clinical trials around the world

Most Read