Drug dogs stop Surrey man from sneaking contraband into Kent Institution

Lucy and Gustave find suspect hiding in the grass and a backpack with cocaine, meth, balloons, a football

Correctional Service of Canada dog Gustave found a backpack with with illegal drugs, balloons and a football in a field outside Kent Institution in Agassiz on July 5, 2020. (RCMP)

Two dogs helped stymie a plot to smuggle drugs into Kent Institution in Agassiz two weeks ago.

Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) dog Gustave found a backpack with meth, cocaine, balloons, a football and other contraband near the maximum security prison a day after RCMP police service dog Lucy found a suspect hiding in the grass.

In the evening of July 5, Agassiz RCMP received a report from CSC of a person acting suspiciously in the 4700-block of Cemetery Road near Kent Institution.

Agassiz RCMP front line officers supported by the Lower Mainland District Integrated Police Dog Section (IPDS) cordoned off the area as police combed a field for the person.

Lucy found a 25-year-old man from Surrey hiding in the grass, and he was taken into custody, and later released.

The next day, CSC dog Gustave searched the field and found a backpack linked to the suspect containing methamphetamine, cocaine, cannabis, tobacco, SIM cards and items consistent with the smuggling of contraband into the institution, including balloons and a football.

Evidence will be forwarded to the BC Prosecution Service for their assessment of criminal charges.

“The Correction Service of Canada is heightening measures to prevent contraband from entering its institutions in order to help ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone,” said Ish Singh, A/Assistant Warden Management Services CSC. “This seizure is a result of the close partnership we have with the Agassiz RCMP and the vigilance of our staff, which allowed us to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband into our institution.”

“This is another example of the Agassiz RCMP working in conjunction with our correctional service partners to keep contraband and illicit drugs out of the correctional intuitions,” Agassiz RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Mike Sargent said.

