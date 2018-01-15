(Katya Slepian/Black Press photo)

Drivers urged to slow down during Alex Fraser Bridge construction

Work crews are installing a snow removal system and movable counterflow lane

Motorists are being reminded to watch for traffic-control personnel, obey posted construction signs and adjust their travel speeds accordingly when crossing the Alex Fraser Bridge.

Crews are currently installing a cable collar system to remove snow from the bridge’s cables and have begun preliminary work in anticipation of installing a seventh lane to relieve rush hour congestion.

Work on the cable collar system is expected to be finished at the end of the month. Construction of the counterflow lane, which includes removing the fixed centre median and installing a movable barrier, is expected to be completed at the end of May 2018.

Authorities are asking drivers to slow down and use caution when approaching and crossing the bridge, and reminding them that the posted construction speed zone is in effect at night and during active lane closures. Additional police resources are actively enforcing these construction speed zones.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is advising commuters to expect delays over the next several months as crews focus on these two major projects to improve safety and efficiency for motorists crossing the Alex Fraser Bridge.

To check up-to-date travel information, closures and detours,visit drivebc.ca.


editor@northdeltareporter.com
