Deer are involved in 80 per cent of animal-involved collisions in B.C. (Wikimedia Commons)

Drivers urged to be careful as B.C. enters worst month for deer collisions

Deer are involved in approximately 80 per cent of wildlife vehicle collisions

Drivers are being urged to watch out for deer on B.C.’s highways, as one of the worst months of the year for collisions begins.

The BC Conservation Foundation said November is one of the worst months of the year for deer collisions, along with May in the spring.

“Deer are involved in approximately 80 per cent of wildlife vehicle collisions,” a statement from the Wildlife Collision Prevention Program reads. Dusk and dawn are the worst times for these crashes.

ICBC statistics show there are about 9,900 animal collisions each year. Between 2013 and 2017, an average of three people a year die in these crashes.

The southern Interior is the worst for animal crashes, with 4,800 each year on average. The central northern regions of the province 2,700 annually, while Vancouver Island see 2,100 and the Lower Mainland sees 1,100.

ALSO READ: Deer blamed for North Okanagan motorcycle crash

ALSO READ: Herd of deer attack B.C. woman

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Lower Mainland gas prices could see 10-cent drop Thursday, expert says
Next story
BC Ferries offers free travel for military members, cadets and seniors this Remembrance Day

Just Posted

Mounties say there’s no agreement for Surrey RCMP, city cops to work together

Surrey Police Department officers could be working alongside Surrey Mounties by next summer, mayor says

Colts and fillies train for ‘biggest day of the year’ at Fraser Downs

The annual Breeders Classic is dubbed ‘the richest day of harness racing in B.C.’

Shirts, sheets, and shoes now accepted at Surrey, White Rock Return-It Depots

‘Unloved’ textiles get a second life through recycling program at 10 locations in Surrey, White Rock

Sure, these young Surrey athletes can play but can they write?

We asked our Now-Leader kids to share their passions for sport – and they hit it out of the park

Peace Arch Elementary students take control of school’s crosswalk

Grade 6 students participate in effort to increase pedestrian safety

VIDEO: Victoria researcher unveils B.C.’s first unique dinosaur discovery

Royal BC Museum palaeonotologist confirms discovery of ‘Ferrisaurus sustutensis’

BC Ferries offers free travel for military members, cadets and seniors this Remembrance Day

BC Ferries adds 28 sailings for the long weekend

Drivers urged to be careful as B.C. enters worst month for deer collisions

Deer are involved in approximately 80 per cent of wildlife vehicle collisions

Lower Mainland gas prices could see 10-cent drop Thursday, expert says

This would mark the biggest price drop in a single day in the past decade in the region

TransLink ordered to temporarily stop randomly drug testing SkyTrain attendant

Employee was made to undergo randomized urine screening tests for one year after he came up positive for cannabis

Peacocks up for adoption at exotic animal farm in the Okanagan

Kangaroo Creek Farm is looking for a new home for six of its peacocks

Surgical objects left in patients on the rise in Canada, data shows

553 foreign items — such as sponges and medical instruments — were left behind over a two-year period

B.C. teen who brutally attacked man playing tennis alone loses appeal

Teen tried to claim he was acting in self defense, but B.C. Court of Appeal judge disagreed

Building ‘Trophy Town’: A Home of Champions story

Filmmakers visit Trail to create upcoming documentary on world champion ‘39 and ‘61 Smoke Eaters

Most Read