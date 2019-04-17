No children were hurt, but both drivers were taken to hospital after a school bus and a car collided at King George Boulevard and 68th Avenue Wednesday afternoon. (Photos: Shane MacKichan)

Newton

Drivers injured, children OK after school-bus crash in Surrey

Incident happened near 68th Avenue and King George Boulevard

A school bus full of children was involved in an accident with a sedan in Newton Wednesday afternoon (April 17).

The crash happened near 68th Avenue and King George Boulevard, between a school bus and a sedan, shortly after 3 p.m.

Police said none of the children in the bus were injured, but the drivers of the bus and the sedan were both taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Writing on the side of the bus read “G.A.D. Elementary School,” which is Guru Angad Dev Elementary School in Surrey.

Mel Wong, watch commander for Surrey detachment, said RCMP is investigating the crash and officers are waiting for video evidence.

“Our school liaison officers will be investigating the incident and it’s still in the early stages,” said Wong, adding that officers are collecting statements and reviewing video “to see what actually occurred.”

