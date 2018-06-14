Driver trapped in Surrey rollover crash

The Chevy Sonic rolled over, through a fence and into an electrical kiosk exposing live wires

A woman was trapped in this car after it rolled over in Fleetwood on Thursday morning. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

A woman was trapped in her car after a roll-over crash in Fleetwood at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

The Chevy Sonic rolled over, through a fence and into an electrical kiosk exposing live wires, a freelance photographer who was at the scene told the Now-Leader.

It happened at 152nd Street and 84th Avenue. Emergency crews freed the driver after a BC Hydro crew cut the power and made sure the area was safe. Traffic was delayed in all directions.

Surrey RCMP Sergeant Chad Greig said two cars were involved in the crash and both drivers were taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries. He said police are trying to determine what led to the crash and are asking witnesses to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter