Driver maces pedestrian after hit and run in Langley City

Police were on the scene at Michaud Crescent Wednesday morning

Firefighters, paramedics, and RCMP were on scene assembling a stretcher and tending to an injured person after a vehicle and a pedestrian collided on Michaud Crescent Wednesday morning. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

A pedestrian involved in a collision was pepper sprayed by the driver in Langley City Wednesday morning, according to City firefighters.

The incident took place at around 8:30 a.m. on Michaud Crescent near the intersection with 203rd Street.

There are few details yet, but firefighters on the scene reported a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle, and the driver had then maced the pedestrian, said Langley City Fire Chief Rory Thompson.

Langley RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy said the driver left the scene after the incident. The person struck may have been on foot, or may have been on a bicycle.

Police, firefighters, and BC Ambulance personnel were at the scene, where a person could be heard crying in pain shortly after 8:30 a.m.

The paramedics were assembling a stretcher to remove an injured person from the south side of the road.

Largy said the pedestrian was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Michaud cres is closed in both directions in the 20200blk. Langley RCMP investigating hit and run collision. Pedestrian transported to hospital with non life threatening injuries. Witnesses being interviewed. Motorists please avoid the area. — Langley RCMP (@LangleyRCMP) August 12, 2020

More details are expected on the incident later today.

It was a busy morning for Langley City firefighters, who were also dealing with a call just before that in the 5300 block of 200th Street, where an electrical short caused a small fire on the outside of a house. The fire was extinguished quickly and without significant damage to the building.

