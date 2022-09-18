Driver in police custody after female pedestrian killed from being struck by car in Surrey

The incident happened in the early hours of Saturday

Photo from scene of intersection of 108 Avenue at 133 Street and University Drive where a woman was hit by a vehicle and killed. (Shane MacKichan photo)

A female pedestrian is dead after being struck by a car, with the driver now in custody of Surrey RCMP.

Police responded to a report of a vehicle-incident on Saturday (Sept. 18) around 1:05 a.m. in the intersection of 108 Avenue at 133 Street and University Drive.

A female victim was hit in the incident and succumbed to her injuries.

The Surrey RCMP Criminal Investigation Team and Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service are working together in the investigation.

A road closure is in effect until further notice for the area of 108 Avenue between 133 Street and University Drive. Traffic will be affected as police conduct their investigation.

Investigators are are canvassing the area for video footage and statements.

Anyone with information, including dash cam footage in the area of 133A street and 108th at about 1:00 am, is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file number 2022-141742. To remain anonymous,contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-22-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca

