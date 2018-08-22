Driver in B.C. highway crash a husband, father of 2-month old baby

An online fundraising campaign has been started to help the family

A picture of Jonathan Seidel and his 2-month-old daughter, Hazel. (Photo courtesy of Jonathan Seidel Memorial Fund GoFundMe page)

An online fundraising campaign has been started for the driver that died in a crash on the Malahat Highway crash Wednesday morning.

Family members, who set up the campaign page, have identified the man as Jonathan Seidel.

“Jonathan leaves behind his loving wife Randa Seidel and his beautiful 2 month old daughter Hazel. He also leaves behind 3 fur babies,” the organizer of the online fundraiser, Jennifer Kurucz, said.

Funds raised will go towards helping Seidel’s family and funeral expenses.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the page has raised $5,000 of its $25,000 goal.

