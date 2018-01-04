Driver in alleged road rage shooting out on bail

Two guns were seized from the suspect vehicle which crashed on 200 Street

The driver involved in an alleged road rage shooting incident that ended in a minor crash on 200 Street last November, was released on bail just before Christmas.

Joseph Morgan, 21, of no fixed address, was released Dec. 22 on $2,000 bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 12.

The other accused, who is believed to have been the vehicle’s passenger, Andrew Nofield, also 21 and of no fixed address, remains behind bars. His next court appearance is also Jan. 12.

Surrey RCMP said two guns were seized in the alleged “road rage” shooting on Nov. 9.

The two men face a slew of charges in connection to the incident.

Morgan is charged with one count of discharging a firearm with intent, two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm, one count of impaired operation of a motor vehicle, and one count of driving while prohibited.

Nofield, has been charged with one count of discharging a firearm with intent, two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm.

On Nov. 9, a woman called 911 at 10:25 a.m. alleging that another vehicle was being driven erratically. She said someone inside the vehicle had shot at her vehicle in the 19200-block of 72 Avenue.

The suspect vehicle drove off and she pulled over to call police. The woman was not injured during the incident, Surrey RCMP confirmed.

The same suspect vehicle was involved in a relatively minor accident nearby at the intersection of 200 Street and 72 Avenue a short time later.

Officers, who initially said they believed impairment was a factor in the crash, discovered this was the same vehicle reported in the alleged road rage incident and arrested the driver as a result.


monique@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATE: Pickup truck crossed centre line in fatal Sea-to-Sky collision

Just Posted

Driver in alleged road rage shooting out on bail

Two guns were seized from the suspect vehicle which crashed on 200 Street

VIDEO: Man injured in Surrey hatchet attack

A suspect has been arrested

Man hurt in Surrey’s first shooting of 2018 in Cloverdale

Police say shots were fired at 174 Street and 64 Avenue at 3:30 a.m. Thursday morning

‘Legends of Tomorrow’ crew transforms Cloverdale United Church for film shoot

Crews set up a prop graveyard that can be seen from Highway 15

Surrey residents make it big in January Marie Lapuz Youth Leadership Award

Award given out by Sher Vancouver recognizes people making a difference in LGBT community

VIDEO: Save Hawthorne Park members stage protest against tree cutting for road in Surrey Park

City says it’s taking down about 200 trees. Protesters claim it’s more like 2,000

Victoria father charged with murder of daughters appears in court

Andrew Berry, 43, charged with second-degree murder in deaths of Chloe, 6, and Aubrey Berry, 4

B.C. agriculture minister names committee to ‘revitalize’ ALR

Popham appoints nine farmers and agriculture policy experts to consult and make recommendations

Dropping the gloves with Alex Kannok Leipert

Get to know Vancouver Giants rookie defenceman Alex Kannok Leipert

B.C. cities named as top recommended places to visit

Expedia poll lists three B.C. locations on a recent survey they conducted

B.C. clown band member charged with smuggling $7M in drugs into Japan

Daniel Whitmore, of Iron Maiden tribute band Powerclown, was allegedly found with methamphetamine

No charges against Vancouver cop whose police dog injured suspect during arrest

A man suffered serious injuries to his arm when the dog bit him in March 2016

‘A little more hope:’ ALS patients taking anti-psychotic drug in clinical trial

New trial offers chance to treat debilitating and ultimately deadly neural disease without a cure

UPDATED: Police identify man killed in Burnaby fight

Jwada Hedar-Kadhim died following an altercation in an apartment

Most Read