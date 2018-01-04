Driver in alleged road rage shooting out on bail

Two guns were seized from the suspect vehicle which crashed on 200 Street

The driver involved in an alleged road rage shooting incident that ended in a minor crash on 200 Street last November, was released on bail just before Christmas.

Joseph Morgan, 21, of no fixed address, was released Dec. 22 on $2,000 bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 12.

The other accused, who is believed to have been the vehicle’s passenger, Andrew Nofield, also 21 and of no fixed address, remains behind bars. His next court appearance is also Jan. 12.

Surrey RCMP said two guns were seized in the alleged “road rage” shooting on Nov. 9.

The two men face a slew of charges in connection to the incident.

Morgan is charged with one count of discharging a firearm with intent, two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm, one count of impaired operation of a motor vehicle, and one count of driving while prohibited.

Nofield, has been charged with one count of discharging a firearm with intent, two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm.

On Nov. 9, a woman called 911 at 10:25 a.m. alleging that another vehicle was being driven erratically. She said someone inside the vehicle had shot at her vehicle in the 19200-block of 72 Avenue.

The suspect vehicle drove off and she pulled over to call police. The woman was not injured during the incident, Surrey RCMP confirmed.

The same suspect vehicle was involved in a relatively minor accident nearby at the intersection of 200 Street and 72 Avenue a short time later.

Officers, who initially said they believed impairment was a factor in the crash, discovered this was the same vehicle reported in the alleged road rage incident and arrested the driver as a result.



