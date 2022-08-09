(Stock Photo)

Driver facing charges for 2019 hit-and-run that injured 2 police officers

32-year-old Jason Kirupakaran is facing multiple charges in relation to the incident

A man who injured two police officers in a 2019 hit-and-run is facing charges related to the incident.

In a news release, the RCMP said 32-year-old Jason Kirupakaran is facing two counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm, two counts of failing to stop after an accident causing bodily harm and one count of public mischief.

“This hit and run has had a significant impact on the two officers who were seriously injured while on the job,” said Corporal Mike Kalanj with the Burnaby RCMP. “The investigation has spanned more than three years, with our Criminal Collision Investigation Team working tirelessly to conduct a thorough investigation that has now resulted in charges.”

The incident occurred on March 4, 2019.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

READ MORE: Former Chilliwack K9 handler injured in hit-and-run now raising funds to help retired police dogs

