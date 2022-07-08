Driver crashes car through wall

A driver crashed a car through a wall off 176th street July 8.

The car appeared to crash straight into the wall, that is perpendicular to 176th, and took out two concrete fence panels. The panels crumbled before the car came to a stop in someone’s backyard.

The crash occurred off the southbound lane of 176th Street between 62 and 62A avenues shortly after 8:30 a.m.

“(Mounties) got there by 8:40 and we cleared by 10 o’clock,” said Gurvinder Ghag, RCMP media relations officer. “Nothing suspicious or anything like that.”

One police car and two tow trucks were at the site of the crash.

Mounties blocked one southbound lane so the small car could be pulled out of the yard.

Ghag said the driver did not appear to be injured and was walking around. She added the driver was an adult and RCMP did not make an arrest.

Ghag said the crash is still under investigation and she could not say whether or not any violation tickets were handed out.

“Luckily nobody was hurt.”

The crash is the third in the area this week—three in three days, July 6, 7, and 8—and the second on 176th.



