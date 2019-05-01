Driver arrested in Burnaby after crashing into parked car

The 46-year-old man faces charges for driving without a licence

Police said the driver of the vehicle was not impaired and did not suffer any injuries. (Black Press Media file photo)

A 46-year-old man faces charges for driving without a licence after he allegedly hit a parked vehicle and crashed into a tree in Burnaby on Tuesday.

The driver allegedly tried to run off after his Toyota Corolla hit the car at around 12:20 a.m. in the 4400-block of Boundary Road near East 29 Avenue, according to RCMP.

Fire crews who responded and got there first told the man to stay and speak with officers.

Police said the man was not impaired or injured. He was arrested and released, pending charges.

