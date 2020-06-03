The West Shore RCMP is looking for a man who allegedly damaged a Wendy’s drive-thru in Colwood after he didn’t get mustard on his burger. (Google Maps photo)

Greater Victoria drive-thru window smashed after man receives burger without mustard

Greater Victoria Wendy’s staff call police after man allegedly rips Plexiglas barrier off window

Police in Greater Victoria are looking for a suspect who allegedly damaged a Wendy’s drive-thru after not getting mustard on his burger.

On June 2 at around 9 p.m, staff at the Colwood location called police when a man believed to be in his 50s began violently smashing the Plexiglas barrier at the drive-thru window after receiving his order without mustard.

“The suspect got out of his car and came up to the drive-thru window and began yelling at staff while he smashed the Plexiglas barrier and completely ripped it off the wall,” said West Shore RCMP Const. Nancy Saggar.

“Before leaving the suspect threw the Plexiglas barrier underneath another vehicle in the parking lot. Staff were thankfully not injured in this encounter, however, police are searching for this suspect who is being investigated for mischief and causing a disturbance.”

Police say the Caucasian man has a medium build, is bald with a reddish, brown beard and was wearing jeans and a plaid coat.

The man was last seen driving away in a blue or grey Toyota Matrix hatchback.

Anyone who knows or spots the suspect is asked to call the West Shore RCMP non-emergency line at 250-474-2264 or report anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: Suspected drug dealer calls West Shore RCMP after being robbed

ALSO READ: Person finds bag of drugs while out for walk in Langford

@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

City of Colwood,Westshore RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: Daily update on pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond
Next story
Golden Ears park expected to be busy the first camping weekend of season

Just Posted

Surrey Mounties seize guns, drugs and cash from Guildford residence

One man was arrested but no charges have been laid as investigation continues

After delay, ‘Metro Vancouver’s Largest Indoor Amusement Park’ set to open in Surrey

At Central City Fun Park, ‘things will be a little different than what we had originally planned’

Clover Valley Beer Festival cancelled

Cloverdale beer fest falls victim to COVID-19

‘I’m confident that we’ll somehow make it happen,’ says Surrey Eagles owner as BCHL mulls plans to return

Junior ‘A’ hockey league pondering different return-to-play scenarios for 2020-‘21 season

In ‘landmark move,’ Surrey Pride party goes online for the event’s 21st anniversary

‘We have the ‘honour’ of being the first large city to put on a virtual Pride Festival’

If Trudeau won’t stand up to Trump, how will regular people: Singh

Trudeau did not directly answer a question about Trump’s actions amid protests

Sex offender Danny Depew sentenced in Abbotsford to 2.5 more years

Depew still has child-luring charges before the courts in Ontario

As two B.C. offices see outbreaks, Dr. Henry warns tests don’t replace other measures

Physical distancing, PPE and sanitizing remain key to reduce COVID-19 spread

Golden Ears park expected to be busy the first camping weekend of season

Campgrounds expected to be full or close to full

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Greater Victoria drive-thru window smashed after man receives burger without mustard

Greater Victoria Wendy’s staff call police after man allegedly rips Plexiglas barrier off window

Abbotsford Airshow launching virtual Aerospace Camp

Online S.T.E.M. open to students aged 10 to 15, starts later this summer

VIDEO: BREAKING: RCMP Emergency Response Team raid known drug house in Chilliwack

Armed officers respond to reports of shots, bring in ERT, K-9 unit and spike belt

Aldergrove man, 60, can ‘finally afford to retire’ after winning $24M in lottery

Ron Cumiskey plans to use the hefty Lotto 6/49 winnings to stay close to home and his daughters

Most Read