Drive-by shooting in Abbotsford targeted home with young children, police say

Investigators believe home was mistakenly targeted by assailants

The Abbotsford Police Department is investigating a shooting on Adair Avenue on Saturday night. (Photo by Dale Klippenstein)

An Abbotsford home that was shot up in a drive-by shooting Saturday night was occupied by a family with young children and likely mistakenly targeted, police say.

No one was injured in the shooting, which was reported just after 8:15 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28 on Adair Avenue, near Exhibition Park.

Police say the occupants aren’t known to police and while a motive is not known, investigators think the wrong home was targeted.

Police are canvassing the area for witnesses and video.

Anyone who was in the area when the shooting occurred, or has video or other invormation is asked to contact Abbotsford Police’s major crime unit at 604-859-5225.

