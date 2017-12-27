(Black Press file photo)

Draft TransLink plan includes few changes for North Delta

The Southwest Area Transportation Plan will provide input on future investments in the region

TransLink’s Southwest Area Transportation Plan is nearing the end of its draft stage, but sees relatively little focus on North Delta.

The plan, which has been in the works since spring 2016, outlines some of the key needs for TransLink’s southwest area. It is more of a broad strokes plan, TransLink manager of system plans Matt Craig told Delta council on Dec. 4, and will become “an input into the development of future investment plans.”

This plan focuses primarily on Richmond and South Delta, with a few recommended changes or additions to North Delta routes.

North Delta’s changes include the 301, which would see increased frequency in off-peak hours; the 311, which would see increased frequency during peak-hours; the 640, which would provide local service in Tilbury throughout the day and later into the evening; and a new service route to Sunshine Hills.

A new limited stop service from Scott Road Station was also identified as a potential addition to North Delta’s bus system, heading to the Tsawwassen Ferry Terminal via Highway 17, Tilbury, Ladner Exchange and Tsawwassen Mills.

The report also recommends improved frequency and increased hours for existing North Delta routes to keep up with projected demand.

During the Dec. 4 council meeting, the conversation revolved largely around a desired bus route from Delta to Vancouver (not included in the draft plan) and the need to reduce overcrowding on the Canada Line, as well as a hope for more benches at bus stops.

Mayor Lois Jackson also commented on the need for additional or larger park-and-rides in North Delta — something that is included in the draft plan.

“We’re still trying to attract people out of their vehicles, especially south of the river here, but we don’t have all the tools,” Jackson said.

According to Craig, the plan does identify a need for park-and-rides, but doesn’t look at specific improvements.

Having that need in the draft plan “gives us the licence to work with you and other partners to identify specific solutions to what that can look like,” Craig told council.

“Short answer, nothing specific identified right now, but having it in the final plan is what makes that process begin to happen.”

The draft plan received its final phase of input from Nov. 20 to Dec. 10. TransLink is now in the process of putting together a final area transportation plan.

The final plan will be brought back to Delta council sometime in the new year.


grace.kennedy@northdeltareporter.com
