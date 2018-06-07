DPD tests ‘requested enforcement’ for traffic units

Residents will be able to send requests to DPD officers on where enforcement should be taking place

Delta police officers are testing out a new system for traffic enforcement today (June 7), using requests from residents to determine where they will putting their efforts.

This will be your chance to send us to the worst areas for traffic violations in the city. We will get to as many as possible and update! — Delta Police Traffic Unit (@DPDTraffic) June 4, 2018

The test started at 10 a.m. with officers in North Delta starting at the bottom of Kittson Parkway. Officers in South Delta are staked out at the entrance of 12th Street from the Save On Foods parking lot.

Requested Enforcement in progress.! @deltapolice Traffic units visiting the requested areas throughout the day. North members starting out at the bottom of Kittson Pkwy right now: pic.twitter.com/lHT83f02oQ — Delta Police Traffic Unit (@DPDTraffic) June 7, 2018

South unit at requested enforcement, entrance to 12th st from save on lot. There IS a no turn on red sign there pic.twitter.com/TnwNcVit0c — Delta Police Traffic Unit (@DPDTraffic) June 7, 2018

The plan is to hit as many requested enforcement areas as possible throughout the day.



grace.kennedy@northdeltareporter.com

