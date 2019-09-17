Bail proceedings for the man charged with second-degree murder in the August 2017 death of 19-year-old Bhavkiran (Kiran) Dhesi got underway in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster Monday. (File photo)

Man charged in Surrey’s torched-SUV murder case gets bail hearing

Harjot Singh Deo in B.C. Supreme Court this week

More than two dozen people filled the benches of a second-floor New Westminster courtroom Monday to hear evidence in the case against Harjot Singh Deo – the man charged with second-degree murder in the death of Surrey teen Bhavkiran Dhesi.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Man charged in South Surrey torched-SUV murder investigation

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Laura Gerow heard arguments against and for granting Deo release from custody from Crown David Simpkin and defence counsel Vincent Michaels.

Due to a publication ban, however, the evidence presented cannot be disclosed, and Gerow cautioned those in the gallery – who included family members of both Dhesi and Deo – against tweeting or sharing any of what they heard.

A clean-shaven Deo, 21, sat in the prisoners’ box at the back of the courtroom, separated from the gallery by a glass wall.

He has been in custody since his arrest in May at Vancouver airport in connection with Dhesi’s August 2017 death.

The 19-year-old’s body was found around 12:20 a.m. Aug. 2, 2017, after emergency crews responded to a burned SUV in the 18700-block of 24 Avenue in South Surrey.

Police have said she and Deo had been in a romantic relationship, and that Dhesi had “recently recovered from a kidney transplant.”

In the months since Deo’s arrest, four others have been charged in connection with Dhesi’s death – his mother, brother, sister and cousin. As well, an additional charge of ‘indecently interfere with or offer an indignity to human remains’ was announced against Harjot Deo in June.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Two men charged in connection with murder of Surrey teen Bhavkiran Dhesi

All of the other four accused have been granted bail.

This week’s proceedings are set to continue on Thursday.

Previous story
Surrey mayor removes Councillor Pettigrew from Metro Vancouver board
Next story
Surrey mom allegedly paid $400,000 for son’s UCLA admission in U.S. college bribery scandal

Just Posted

Health minister hints that location for new Surrey hospital has been found

Minister Adrian Dix says an announcement can be expected before the end of the year

Surrey mom allegedly paid $400,000 for son’s UCLA admission in U.S. college bribery scandal

Xiaoning Sui, 48, was arrested in Spain on Monday night

Fans of ‘Outlander’ TV show make Surrey the site for annual three-day convention

‘Outlandish Vancouver’ planners were first drawn here to meet fantasy-romance novelist Diana Gabaldon

Surrey mayor removes Councillor Pettigrew from Metro Vancouver board

Pettigrew said it was a surprise; McCallum didn’t provide a reason

Man charged in Surrey’s torched-SUV murder case gets bail hearing

Harjot Singh Deo in B.C. Supreme Court this week

VIDEO: Prosecutors to consider charges in human-caused 2017 B.C. wildfire

RCMP forwards results of its investigation into Elephant Hill fire to Crown counsel

Petition to rename park after teen overdose victim to get hearing

With 3,500 signatures so far, organizer is thinking of closing down online campaign

Police investigate after intoxicated teens clash with security at B.C. fair

18-year-old woman arrested and RCMP looking at possible assault in Victoria-area fall fair incident

BC SPCA investigating after three dogs found shot dead in Prince George ditch

The three adult dogs appeared to be well cared for before being found with gunshot wounds, BC SPCA says

Psychiatric assessment ordered for man accused in Salmon Arm church shooting

Lawyer tells court accused was diagnosed with psychosis hours after his arrest

Boy overdosed on illicit anti-anxiety drug found on Kelowna classroom floor, RCMP say

Noah Mills, 8, ingested a pink powdery substance off his Kelowna classroom floor

Winnipeg student, killed in bus crash, remembered as passionate, kind

University of Victoria student Emma Machado, 18, was killed in the bus crash near Bamfield on Friday

B.C. offers early retirement, training fund for forest workers

Communities eligible for $100,000 for permanent closures

B.C. land needed for Trans Mountain pipeline owned by man who died in 1922

Trans Mountain is looking for heirs so it can gain access to 500 square feet of land

Most Read