A South Surrey climate-change rally was held Friday morning outside the office of MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay. (Contributed photo)

Dozens rally for climate change outside South Surrey-White Rock MP’s office

Protesters held local event in conjunction with Black Friday climate rally in Vancouver

A few dozen people rallied for climate change in front of the still-empty office of new South Surrey-White Rock MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay Friday morning, timing the protest with a similar one planned to disrupt Black Friday shopping in downtown Vancouver.

At the South Surrey office – located at #595-15355 24 Ave. – protesters, many of whom held signs in support of the evironmental protections, ranged from local high school students to seniors. Former Green Party federal candidate Pixie Hobby and NDP candidate Stephen Crozier were also in attendance, one protester told Peace Arch News.

Findlay was not in the office at the time; the space is currently being painted and Findlay – who defeated Liberal Gordie Hogg in the October federal election – and her staff have yet to move into the office formerly occupied by Hogg. She told PAN later Friday that she had been unaware of the event outside her office earlier that day.

Coincidentally, Findlay was appointed Friday morning as the official opposition’s critic for environment and climate change in Conservative leader Andrew Scheer’s shadow cabinet.


editorial@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Justin Trudeau, Chrystia Freeland meet Mexico’s USMCA point man in Ottawa
Next story
Search suspended for missing Lower Mainland man with dementia last seen Thursday

Just Posted

Fire guts Surrey house

It happened in the 18900-block of 69A Avenue

Surrey RCMP respond to shots fired at a Newton house

The house is on 55A Avenue between 146th Street and Bakerview Drive

Surrey council to consider plan to replace 154 Whalley apartments with 1,126

In June, seniors in the buildings said they felt ‘left in the cold’ as plans for redevelopment materialized

Dozens rally for climate change outside South Surrey-White Rock MP’s office

Protesters held local event in conjunction with Black Friday climate rally in Vancouver

Cloverdale’s Salish Secondary School to host second annual toy drive

Toy Drive to support Cloverdale Christmas Hamper program

MAP: Christmas light displays in Surrey and beyond

Send us pictures of your National Lampoon-style lit-up homes, nativity scenes or North Pole playlands

Man dead after car goes airborne in speed-related crash in Vancouver

Police are calling the crash serious

Chilliwack scientist shocked to hear climate change denial from some school trustees

‘Shouldn’t they be looking after the best interests of the children?’ – Carin Bondar

Search suspended for missing Lower Mainland man with dementia last seen Thursday

Maple Ridge man who suffers from dementia missing in rural area

Scheer cautions against internal fighting in speech in Conservative heartland

Scheer’s speech Alberta received a warm, but by no means raucous, reception

B.C. Conservative MP Ed Fast declines critic role, cites Scheer’s leadership

Longtime local MP said Conservative leader was entitled to team that ‘fully supports his leadership’

Three of five cats freeze to death after being left in wire crate in South Okanagan

The BC SPCA is reminding pet owners to keep their animals safe inside this winter

BC Silver Alert co-founder calls 2019 a tragic year for seniors with dementia

Chilliwack hit especially hard with two older people found deceased since August

B.C. family wins bid to add sperm donor’s name to children’s birth certificate

A close friend and sperm donor to a Vancouver couple was supposed to be one of three parents on documents

Most Read