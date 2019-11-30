Dozens rally for climate change outside South Surrey-White Rock MP’s office

A few dozen people rallied for climate change in front of the still-empty office of new South Surrey-White Rock MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay Friday morning, timing the protest with a similar one planned to disrupt Black Friday shopping in downtown Vancouver.

At the South Surrey office – located at #595-15355 24 Ave. – protesters, many of whom held signs in support of the evironmental protections, ranged from local high school students to seniors. Former Green Party federal candidate Pixie Hobby and NDP candidate Stephen Crozier were also in attendance, one protester told Peace Arch News.

Findlay was not in the office at the time; the space is currently being painted and Findlay – who defeated Liberal Gordie Hogg in the October federal election – and her staff have yet to move into the office formerly occupied by Hogg. She told PAN later Friday that she had been unaware of the event outside her office earlier that day.

Coincidentally, Findlay was appointed Friday morning as the official opposition’s critic for environment and climate change in Conservative leader Andrew Scheer’s shadow cabinet.



editorial@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter