(The Canadian Press photo)

Dozens of flights cancelled in Montreal as ice storm hits Eastern Canada

Earlier in the day, a large swath of Ontario was under a freezing rain warning.

Dozens of flights have been cancelled at Montreal’s Trudeau airport as a powerful ice storm makes its way through Eastern Canada.

A snowfall warning was in effect for the Montreal region on Monday afternoon, with up to 20 centimetres expected in some areas.

Just to the south, a freezing rain warning was in effect, with forecasters warning of ice pellets that could make surfaces icy and slippery.

The website for Montreal-Trudeau International Airport showed dozens of cancelled departures and arrivals on Monday afternoon.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted his best wishes to those affected, while vacationing in Costa Rica.

“To everyone in Ontario and Quebec affected by the #icestorm today, please stay safe and listen to your local authorities,” Trudeau wrote.

“Thanks to all the crews who are working hard to keep roads clear and help people through the storm.”

The Canadian Press

