Surrey police descended on Mud Bay Park Tuesday evening, following a report of a man with a firearm. (File photo)

Dozen men fined after TikTok filming prompts report of man with firearm in Surrey park

Pistol-style airsoft guns, baseball bat and chair with rope found in search at Mud Bay Park: police

A dozen men were fined $200 each this week, after police responding to a report of a man with a firearm in Colebrook Park Tuesday discovered a pair of airsoft pistols in the Surrey greenspace.

According to a news release issued Wednesday afternoon, a “large emergency response” was deployed to the 14311 Colebrook Rd. park shortly before 7 p.m. July 21.

“Witnesses who called police reported seeing a man with a gun put another male in a head lock and bring him into the bushes,” the release states.

On arrival, police arrested a group of men aged 25 to 30 years old.

The men then told officers the action was all part of filming for a TikTok video, and that they had two pistol-style airsoft guns in the bushes.

A search uncovered the pistols, along with a baseball bat, a camera and a chair with rope, the release states.

The 12 were then released from police custody and each issued a ticket under the city’s Parks Regulation Bylaw which prohibits the carrying of an airgun within a park without the prior written permission of the general manager.

Cpl. Elenore Sturko said the men “put themselves and others at risk as a result of their poor decision making.”

“Police have a duty to respond to all weapons calls as legitimate public safety concerns,” Sturko said in the release.

“Airsoft pistols and other replica firearms are best left at home, or better yet, for the safety and wellbeing of our community, please don’t buy one.”


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMPSurrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
21% of Canadians worried about ‘losing the roof over their heads’ if CERB ends: poll
Next story
Abbotsford high schools move to quarterly schedule due to COVID-19

Just Posted

Surrey major industrial companies alarmed at 2020 property tax hikes

The Surrey Board of Trade is calling for a review

Patton, Nagra, Guerra named directors of homelessness and housing society in closed meeting

The 11-member board was dissolved in June, also in a meeting that was closed to the public

Dozen men fined after TikTok filming prompts report of man with firearm in Surrey park

Pistol-style airsoft guns, baseball bat and chair with rope found in search at Mud Bay Park: police

Surrey councillor wants ‘major’ accounting firm to review city’s land portfolio

Linda Annis seeking recommendations that ‘leverage’ Surrey’s land through leasing rather than selling it

White Rock namesake sullied with anti-police graffiti

Messages, removed Wednesday morning, ‘not good for community’

B.C. records 34 new COVID-19 cases as province nears 200 test-positives within a week

No new deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

B.C. restaurant group warns members to follow COVID rules – or shut down

Spike in B.C. COVID-19 cases leads to worries for food services industry

Lower Mainland football head coach faces drug charge

Howie Zaron charged with possession of cocaine, president saying team standing behind him

Phone call scammers now preying on COVID-19 fears

Fake contact tracers asking for credit card information for $50 testing kit to be mailed out

Abbotsford high schools move to quarterly schedule due to COVID-19

Students will take two classes each quarter, instead of 4 or 5 per semester

B.C.’s top doc tightens rules at restaurants, nightclubs as COVID-19 cases increase

The amended order includes a ban on self-serve liquor lines and puts stop to dance floors

Fraser Valley Regional Library to re-open all 25 branch locations on Aug. 4

Guests will once again be able to browse collections, have computer access, and return items

Top local breweries to visit on the B.C. Ale Trail

Abbotsford, Victoria, Penticton, Kimberly and Port Alberni all topped the list

COVID-19: ICBC begins catching up on thousands of road tests

Commercial drivers caught up, cancelled appointments first

Most Read