Thousands of runners participate in the annual event

If you’re headed to Downtown Vancouver on Sunday, you might want to watch out – thousands of runners are doing the 34th annual Vancouver Sun Run this morning.

The annual 10K started at 9 a.m. but many roads will be closed till 2 p.m.

Are you headed into downtown #Vancouver today? Remember that the @VancouverSunRun is today and that roads all around the area will be closed. pic.twitter.com/73ytzLdNls — Black Press BC (@BlackPressMedia) April 22, 2018

