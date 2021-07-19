A mural containing the phrase ‘make Abbotsford great again’ was created without the approval of the Downtown Abbotsford Business Association. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Downtown Abbotsford mural used unapproved content

‘Make Abbotsford great again’ slogan included on Bob Bos mural was not approved by ADBA

A recently completed mural in Downtown Abbotsford featured content that was not approved by the Downtown Abbotsford Business Association, the ADBA stated on Instagram on Monday (July 19) afternoon.

The mural, which was completed on July 10, was created by artist Mike Moser to honour Bob Bos, who is regarded as one of the more important people in the history of downtown.

Several users on social media spoke out about the fact that the mural states the phrase “make Abbotsford great again”, a phrase almost identical to the campaign slogan of President Donald Trump.

It’s unclear who decided to add the text to the picture, but a Facebook post from May 30 shows the nearly completed mural without writing.

The mural depicts Bos standing next to a classic car in Downtown Abbotsford and then features writing with the aforementioned phrase that appears to be something Bos wrote. It’s unclear where the text comes from or the context.

Social media users were upset by the MAGA-like phrase appearing on the mural and downtown business Tha Realm Dance Studio questioned how and why this was approved.

“For me I believe the City & ABDA need to truly look at what they are approving for these murals,” they stated on Instagram. “So far I have yet to see a mural go up that does celebrate/highlight any cultural context. Alongside this mural they have even added lights strung across the alley, to encourage more people to come visit it and the five other murals in this one alley.”

The News has reached out to Dianne Bos (Bob’s wife) and the artist, but they have not yet spoken on the record.

