BC Hydro power outage map says wire down in the area

Surrey’s 184th Street, between 32 and 40th avenues, is closed due to a downed wire Saturday (July 3). (Photo: cosmos.surrey.ca)

Surrey’s 184th Street, between 32 and 40th avenues, is closed due to a downed wire Saturday (July 3).

BC Hydro’s outage map says 84 customers are affected and a crew is on its way.

It says power has been off since 10:17 a.m.

For the latest updates, click here.



