Downed tree knocks out power to South Surrey neighbourhood

BC Hydro is reporting that just over 300 customers are without power in a South Surrey neighbourhood due to a tree across wires. (www.bchydro.com screenshot)

A downed tree has knocked out power to more than 300 South Surrey customers.

According to BC Hydro, the affected area is in the Grandview Heights area; bounded by 20 Avenue on the south, 24 Avenue to the north, 169 Street on the east and 164 Street on the west.

The damaging incident occurred just before 2 p.m., the website notes, adding that crews are expected to arrive in the area by 3:30 p.m.

The outage is one of “a number” in the Lower Mainland/Sunshine Coast attributed to today’s windstorm.

Environment Canada issued a weather statement Tuesday warning that gusts of up to 90 km/h were expected in the Lower Mainland today. The storm is forecast to ease by tonight.

A statement on BC Hydro’s website notes that “any fallen or damaged power line should be considered an emergency.”

“Stay at least 10 metres back and call 9-1-1 immediately.”

For a full list of outages, visit www.bchydro.com