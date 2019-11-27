Downed tree knocks out power to South Surrey neighbourhood

A downed tree has knocked out power to more than 300 South Surrey customers.
According to BC Hydro, the affected area is in the Grandview Heights area; bounded by 20 Avenue on the south, 24 Avenue to the north, 169 Street on the east and 164 Street on the west.
The damaging incident occurred just before 2 p.m., the website notes, adding that crews are expected to arrive in the area by 3:30 p.m.
The outage is one of “a number” in the Lower Mainland/Sunshine Coast attributed to today’s windstorm.
Environment Canada issued a weather statement Tuesday warning that gusts of up to 90 km/h were expected in the Lower Mainland today. The storm is forecast to ease by tonight.
A statement on BC Hydro’s website notes that “any fallen or damaged power line should be considered an emergency.”
“Stay at least 10 metres back and call 9-1-1 immediately.”
For a full list of outages, visit www.bchydro.com