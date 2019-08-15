Downed tree limb closes 16 Avenue in South Surrey

Police say nothing ‘sinister’ behind debris on road just east of 176 Street

A tree branch across 16 Avenue caused traffic concerns this morning, but no injuries.

According to Surrey RCMP Const. Richard Wright, police were alerted to a downed limb on the thoroughfare, just east of 176 Street, just after 6 a.m.

Officers attended the scene, as well as firefighters and BC Hydro crews, Wright said.

Traffic was reportedly blocked in both directions until approximately 7:30 a.m.

Wright did not have information on what caused the branch to fall, however, “it doesn’t look to be sinister,” he said.

The limb did, however, take down a power line, and BC Hydro crews remained on the scene to address the damage.

“It’s all in the hands of hydro at this point,” Wright said.

More information as it becomes available.