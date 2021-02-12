Downed tree blocks South Surrey traffic as weather advisories remain in place

A section of 24 Avenue between 180 and 184 Streets was closed Thursday evening after a high winds caused a tree to fall on some power lines. (Google image)

Rush-hour commuters in South Surrey were inconvenienced Thursday evening after a four-block stretch of 24 Avenue was briefly closed shortly after 5 p.m. due to a tree falling on some nearby power lines.

Surrey RCMP said 24 Avenue was closed between 180 and 184 streets for a short time. The initial report indicated that the fall tree has caused a fire, but officers on the scene confirmed that was not the case.

Police remained on the scene to deal with traffic issues while BC Hydro workers dealt with the tree, Cpl. Joanie Sidhu said.

Wind and cold-weather advisories from Environment Canada, warning of an Arctic outflow, have been in effect in Metro Vancouver the last few days, and temperatures are expected to drop between –10 and –20 C with wind chill factored in. However, while the wind is expected to die down, snow is a possibility, according to the weekend forecast.



editorial@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BCHydroRCMP