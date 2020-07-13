Investigators from the Vancouver Police Department were in Chilliwack Saturday, collecting evidence connected to a double homicide. (file photo)

Double homicide investigation leads Vancouver police to Chilliwack

A VPD forensics unit was in Chilliwack Saturday collecting evidence connected to East Van murders

  • Jul. 13, 2020 12:31 p.m.
  • News

Vancouver Police Department investigators were in Chilliwack over the weekend looking for evidence connected to a recent double homicide.

Less than a week after a large police presence descended upon Ryder Lake, VPD investigators returned to a site near the Eagle Landing shopping centre Saturday, and had an area taped off.

“VPD investigators located an area of interest in relation to the double homicide and were on site searching for evidence,” confirmed Cst. Tania Visintin, a VPD media relations officer. “The search has been completed. There was no risk to the public.”

• READ MORE: Vancouver double homicide leads to arrest in Harrison Hot Springs

Dennis Wragg (72) and Paul Tonks (68) were found dead inside a home near Commercial Drive and East 11th in Vancouver, just after midnight last Tuesday.

A light-coloured minivan was connected to the killings and it was found dumped in Chilliwack’s Ryder Lake area. From there the VPD tracked suspect Joseph Holland (43) to a campground in the Village of Harrison Hot Springs.

He was arrested Wednesday night and immediately charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder with a firearm.

B.C. double homicidechilliwack

