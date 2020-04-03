B.C. doctors encourage patients to reach out for telephone or online care during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Unsplash)

Don’t stop going to the doctor, just do it virtually: B.C. association

Doctors encourage patients to access telephone, online visits

B.C. doctors are encouraging patients to access virtual care during the COVID-19 pandemic.

By using telephone or video to receive medical care from their doctor, British Columbians protect themselves and their physicians, ensuring they can continue to treat patients during the public health crisis, says Doctors of BC, a voluntary association of 14,000 doctors, residents and medical students.

READ MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE HERE

“Although the virus is top of mind right now, people still need ongoing care and advice for acute or chronic conditions requiring treatment or medication,” says a statement from Doctors of BC President Dr. Kathleen Ross. “Family doctors know their patients best – they know their medical histories, their families, and understand their needs.”

Ross says the idea that patients should avoid making routine appointments during this time is a misconception, and people should still prioritize their health.

READ MORE: B.C. doctor tells it like it is from the frontlines of COVID-19

In order to find out what services their doctor or walk-in-clinic offers, patients should call the office, where medical staff book the appointment and provide information on preparing for the telephone call or video conference. Virtual appointments are covered by MSP.

Patients are advised not to arrive at any doctor’s office without calling ahead.

The provincial government has also put provisions in place allowing community pharmacists to renew or refill existing prescriptions.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Skip doc, see pharmacist for renewals

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Surrey MLA Jinny Sims cleared of criminal wrongdoing
Next story
Vancouver man, 21, charged after mother found dead in Squamish home

Just Posted

Peace Arch News ad sparks discussion about value of community newspapers

White Rock resident hopes front-page note shines light on revenue loss during COVID-19 crisis

Surrey parents, students navigate remote learning during COVID-19

The Surrey school district teachers are slowly rolling out plans for new way of educating

Surrey MLA Jinny Sims cleared of criminal wrongdoing

She resigned her cabinet post during RCMP investigation

Surrey councillors say halt policing transition as 2,000-plus workers laid off

City of Surrey has reportedly laid off 1,900 part-time auxiliary workers and 140 full-time employees because of the pandemic

White Rock announces more COVID-19-related changes to parking

Additional, temporary measures about safety, access: mayor

VIDEO: ‘Used gloves and masks go in the garbage,’ says irked B.C. mayor

Health officials have said single-use gloves won’t do much to curb the spread of COVID-19

Vancouver man, 21, charged after mother found dead in Squamish home

Ryan Grantham, 21, has been charged with second-degree murder

Fraser Valley’s tulips fields off limits to visitors due to COVID-19

Abbotsford and Chilliwack tulip farmers have announced their festival season won’t go ahead

Don’t stop going to the doctor, just do it virtually: B.C. association

Doctors encourage patients to access telephone, online visits

B.C. Ferries cuts service levels by half, ceases sailings from three terminals

New schedules take effect Saturday, April 4

BREAKING: COVID-19 case diagnosed at Abbotsford rehabilitation residence

First Abbotsford care home to have confirmed COVID-19 case

Businesses advised to prepare for federal, B.C. COVID-19 assistance

Canada Revenue Agency portal expected to open next week

Dogs are property, not kids, B.C. judge tells former couple

Court decision made on competing lawsuits over Zeus and Aurora — a pit bull and pit bull cross

B.C. senior gives blood for 200th time, has ‘saved’ 600 lives

There was no cutting of cake for Harvey Rempel but he’s challenging youth to start donating blood

Most Read