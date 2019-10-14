Donation allows Peace Arch Hospital to buy new ventilator

From left, TB Vets board chairman Bob Underhill, TB Vets philanthropy manager Barbara Moore, and Peace Arch Hospital Foundation director of development Jim Bindon. (Contributed photo)

A contribution from the TB Vets Charitable Organization will make it easier for patients to breath at the Peace Arch Hospital.

The organization, which has been supporting British Columbians with respiratory illness for the past 75 years, made a two-year pledge of $73,000 to Peace Arch Hospital Foundation for the purchase of a life-saving Hamilton-G5 ventilator.

“This Hamilton-G5 ventilator is designed for the most complex, critically ill patients in ICU settings where lung protection is of paramount importance,” registered respiratory therapist Trevor Whyte said in a news release.

“Providing the best care for our patients means having the right recruitment.”

Since 1989, TB Vets has donated more than $250,000 to the hospital for purchase of respiratory equipment.

“TB Vets values our partnership with Peace Arch Hospital Foundation. We are committed to respiratory wellness and are thrilled this vital life-saving ventilator will enhance patient care,” TB Vets’ executive director Kandys Merola said in a news release.