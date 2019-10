Pilot project will allow dogs on promenade until March 31

Effective today, dogs are allowed on White Rock’s promenade.

Earlier this year, the city approved a trial program to permit dogs on the promenade during the off season.

Leashed dogs will be allowed on the waterfront pathway from Oct. 1 to March 31.

