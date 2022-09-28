A dog-owner walks along the White Rock promenade with his four-legged friend. Dogs are once again allowed along the paved walkway, until March 31. (File photo)

Dogs allowed on White Rock promenade as of Oct. 1

Dogs – leashed and licensed – will be allowed on the waterfront until the end of March

This weekend, dogs will once again be welcome on White Rock’s promenade.

Saturday, Oct. 1 is the first day of the six-month period when residents are allowed to bring their furry friends to the waterfront walkway – presuming they’re leashed and licensed, of course. As well, dog owners must pick up after their pets.

Dogs will be allowed on the promenade until March 31, after which they’ll be prohibited through the spring and summer months.

The annual stretch during which dogs are permitted to be on the walkway began with a pilot project in 2019, and was made permanent the following year.

Dogs are still not allowed on the White Rock Pier itself at any time, though leashed dogs are allowed on the beach itself, as the land falls under provincial, not city, jurisdiction.


newsroom@peacearchnews.com
City of White RockDogs

