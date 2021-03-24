Dog season on White Rock promenade approaching tail-end

City bylaw that allows dogs on walkway during offseason ends March 31, restarts in fall

Dogs are only allowed on the White Rock promenade from Oct. 1 to March 31. (Tracy Holmes photo)

Dogs will soon have to be kept off the White Rock promenade – until October, at least.

On Wednesday (March 24), the City of White Rock issued a news release reminding dog owners that their furry companions are only allowed on the promenade for another few days, as the city bylaw that allows dogs along the waterfront walkway only permits it from Oct. 1 until the following March 31.

In the meantime, dog-walkers are encouraged to “find alternative locations” to walk their dogs. The release also notes that city bylaw officers will be monitoring compliance with the bylaw beginning April 1.

“Thank you for a great season of getting outdoors with your dogs and enjoying the waterfront. We look forward to the return of dogs on White Rock’s promenade in October,” said White Rock Mayor Darryl Walker.

The dogs-on-the-promenade policy began as a pilot project in 2019, and has continued since. However, there have been some objections to the plan since, with the city noting in late 2019 that there were 31 complaints filed in the first 15 days of the pilot project.



