(Contributed) Handsome lost many of his teeth somehow. See video @ mapleridgenews.com

Dog saved from howling winds, recovering in Maple Ridge

Handsome is getting better after almost freezing to death in Hope

He is a handsome guy – all he needed was a bit of food and love to make that apparent.

Two weeks after being found chained outside in the howling wind with little shelter, Handsome, a mastiff, is getting better.

“Handsome is doing great,” said Tricia Weel, with the B.C. SPCA.

“He is steadily gaining weight and his personality is really coming out in full force. He loves everyone he meets and seems to like other dogs.”

Handsome was brought to the Maple Ridge Community Animal Centre for care after the SPCA rescued him on Dec. 20 from a property in Hope.

A foster family then took him in to give him the tender loving care so he may become adoptable.

During his ordeal, Handsome wore down many of his teeth, as a result of gnawing on wood or stone or metal. His condition led him to be given a rating of one out of nine on the SPCA’s rating system and required emergency care, costing thousands of dollars.

That’s when Langley resident Kyle Chester stepped up and donated $4,200 to cover the emergency vet care for the animal.

“I’m hoping that this story will actually spur someone on to adopt him,” Chester said then. “Because there’s a lot to make up for what he’s gone through.”

Handsome was found chained up with only a bucket of ice, and a wooden doghouse, without insulation or bedding.

“This poor boy was visibly shaking – he’s so thin, his bones are clearly visible, with very little to no body fat, the dog is unable to maintain its body heat,” said SPCA senior animal protection officer Eileen Drever.

Weel, though, said that Handsome’s good nature is now showing through. He’s interested in puppies and will pull SPCA handlers to their kennels if the puppies are crying or whining.

“He likes to play ball in the pen and loves attention from staff and volunteers.”

The SPCA is investigating and may recommend charges of animal cruelty against Handsome’s former owner.

Fiscal relationship with FN gets reset with help of B.C. chief
Mystery odour leads to dozens of calls

